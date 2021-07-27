.

By Steve Oko

Co-chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to urgently tackle the growing insecurity in the country otherwise the 2023 general election would be a mirage.

The former Presidential Assistant on Privatisation who spoke with newsmen in Umuahia said that the only way to guarantee a successful election in 2023 was to holistically address the disturbing security challenges in the country.

The Methodist Bishop warned that unless the Government handled the issue of insecurity with utmost importance, the country may not have the required atmosphere for the 2023 polls to hold.

Bishop Onuoha who said that Nigeria was at the precipice warned both state and non-state not to throw the country overboard.

” Nigerians are now tired of waking up every morning to hear of attacks by bandits, marauding Fulani Herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents, etc.

“If these enemies of Nigeria are not fished out and dealt with accordingly, the country will witness unprecedented voter apathy during the 2023 general election.”

Bishop Onuoha who noted that the primary assignment of every Government is to secure the lives and property of the citizenry, challenged the Government to rise to the security challenges in the country without further excuses.

He urged Federal Government to seek collaboration with the neighbouring countries, and provide more support for the security agencies at the battlefields.

” The citizenry deserve better security, they must go to bed, wake up and be assured that all they have laboured for is intact, if this is not done, there will continue to be fears and apprehensions in the country.

“If we don’t tackle this lingering problem now and once and for all, 2023 will be a mirage and a year that all of us will not forget in a hurry.”

