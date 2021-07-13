…Say stardom didn’t make him abandon his root

By Victor Arjiromanus

As Nigerians mourn the sudden demise of the late multitalented musician, Sound Sultan, youths in Satellite Town where he grew in, have concluded plans to hold a candle light procession for him.

The event which holds on July 16, 2021, is expected to attract friends, family and fans of the late music icon, whose death left people across different divides devastated.

According to a notice by the organisers, the event would commence at the front of Learning Field Schools, Satellite Town, at 5pm.

The demise of the artiste last Sunday, left both the young and old in the area overwhelmed with grief.

Many testified to what was called his humility, simplicity and affinity with his roots irrespective of his fame in the entertainment industry.

“Lanre, was a Satti Boy. We find it difficult to believe he is gone. I called him “Efedrin, Sound Sometimes” and many other names when we were growing up because he was just too lovely and creative a guy. We all grew up in Satellite Town when the area was lovely. That was before government destroyed the area by allowing petrol tank farms to be sited here. Ah! his death is so harsh a blow to all the good guys who were brought up in Satellite Town. Rest in peace, “Dance Sultan, ” a Satellite resident, who identified himself as Femi told Vanguard.

Another resident, Fred, said:” No, this is unimaginable. He was a real brother. Our childhood memories won’t be complete without Lanre and other guys who made our growing up sweet. Even after attaining stardom and relocating he was still coming to see his family and friends. This is his home. Lanre was one of the biggest exports from Satellite Town. We have lost a brother. He was so humble and good.”

Also speaking, a resident, Obiora Okonkwo, who grew up with Sound Sultan in Satellite Town, said the music industry has lost its finest.

He said the late musician was simply the best in “rythym and rhyme. “

“Lanre belonged to an exclusive class. His rythym and rhyme were next to none. That’s why the whole acknowledges him as a talented guy. Today’s artistes should study his music and learn good music. They should be able to produce songs that will outlive them like our brother, Lanre, who we are mourning. “