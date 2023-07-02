2 years after death, 2face, others, celebrate Sound Sultan

By Sylvester Kwentua

It was an emotional moment on social media last Tuesday, as celebrities and fans mourned the late music legend, Sound Sultan, who passed away on July 11, 2021.

2face Idibia led other celebrities, as they had positive and emotional things to say about Sound Sultan.

2face on one of his official social media accounts, promised to mourn Sound Sultan until his death. He shared old photos of himself and the deceased, vowing to mourn his death till he joins the late singer.

“Mourn U till Eye join u,” he wrote.

Veteran rapper, M.I, on his own part, shared a video of a song he did together with Sound Sultan, while also describing him with these words “It’s been two years since you left this world bro. We all miss you; but we’re grateful for your impact left in today’s society. Continually to rest in power, King. You’re a legend Sound Sultan. #TheGuy”

Sound Sultan’s fans were not left out, as a few of them could not hold back their emotions in their letters to the legend.

“I will forever miss you. Wish you were still here serenading us with ur voice” @Seunoshogbo tweeted.

“Ajo oda bi Ile! These words from one of your songs keep ringing in my head. God bless your soul wherever you are, for blessing us with good music. RIP Sultan of them all” @Orji4jamal tweeted.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Nigeria’s prestigious music award ceremony, the Headies, in its 16th edition are poised to celebrate the late famous vocalist Sound Sultan.

The organisers of the award ceremony would honour the late singer in the Special Recognition category in the future event.

According to the organisers of the Headies, via their verified Instagram account, the special recognition award to an individual(s) is for excellence and outstanding effect on the entertainment business