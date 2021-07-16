*Cites security challenges

*Memorial walk holds in FESTAC Sunday

By Victor Ajihromanus

The Satellite Youth Forum has postponed the candle light procession earlier scheduled to hold today in honour of the late multitalented artiste, Sound Sultan.

The event, which was earlier planned for 5pm today in Satellite Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, was postponed following what was described as the security situation in the area.

Vanguard had reported that youths in Satellite where Sound Sultan grew up in had put together the event to honour the late music icon.

A statement by Mr. Patrick Morah C, committee chairman of the event, said the decision was made after consultations with the Police and other security agencies.

The statement reads: “The Satellite Town Youth Forum, organisers of the Sound Sultan Memorial Walk, hereby officially announce a postponement of the event.

This decision was arrived at after due consultation with relevant security agencies in and around Satellite Town, Lagos.

“Following a series of very violent cult related clashes, general insecurity and a few deaths in recent time, our security advisers, made up of retired & serving military officers and the Nigeria Police have made it clear that this is not an ideal time for public gatherings of anyprocession

ecurity cannot be guaranteed.

“As a responsible organisation, we value life and cannot risk the lives of Sound Sultan’s numerous fans and members of the general public by going ahead with the event as planned.

We deeply regret any inconvenience this decision may bring.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that a similar gathering, tagged: Memorial Walk, would hold in FESTAC next Sunday.