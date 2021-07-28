The Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr Farouk Salim, says the organisation’s increased level of seizures is assisting it win the war against fake and substandard goods.

Salim said this on Tuesday in Lagos on the sideline of the organisation’s Capacity Building Workshop for journalists.

The workshop was themed: ‘Improved Synergy To Promote Standardisation.”

Salim noted that feedback from market associations and stakeholders across different sectors showed a significant improvement in the quality of goods, especially steel and cables.

He noted that feedback on quality improvement in steel and cable products was gotten from contractors and dealers.

On issues of complaints arising from goods purchased online, Salim advised consumers with such challenges to contact SON, adding that monitoring goods online could be very difficult.

“We have offices all over the country, you can bring these goods and the receipts to us to clarify these issues so that we can go back to these online dealers to seek redress,” he said.

Salim said the workshop was to interact and discuss issues that affected the media and the standards body.

He restated SON’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the media, while urging journalists to also assist in its fight against fake and substandard goods.

Also, Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, Director, Standards Development, SON, said the Nigeria National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS) plan had identified 658 standardisation projects to be developed before the end of 2023.

Egwuonwu said the NNSS would support the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan and Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) to drive government’s diversification agenda.

