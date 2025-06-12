Expose those flooding markets with fake products, SON urges Nigerians

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on Nigerians to expose individuals and businesses responsible for flooding markets with fake, substandard, and inferior products.

Director General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, made the call during a one-day stakeholders’ workshop themed “Growing Businesses Through Standardisation” held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Dr. Okeke, represented by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Talutu Ethan, emphasized the need for public collaboration in the fight against substandard goods.

“The aim of this workshop is to strengthen and deepen stakeholders’ understanding of standardisation and how it can support business growth,” Ethan said.

She noted that in today’s economy, a business’s reputation is as crucial as its output.

“Customers want to know not just what you produce, but how you produce it. Whether it’s the rice mills in Ikwo, palm oil processors in Afikpo, or block moulders and welders across Abakaliki—Ebonyi’s productive strength is evident. However, to compete in premium markets, products must meet established standards,” she added.

Okeke emphasized that these standards are not barriers but tools to protect producers’ integrity and ensure consistent market access and trust.

“This workshop is not just about education or empowerment. We want every participant to leave with practical knowledge on how standardisation can help achieve business goals,” she said.

She further highlighted the benefits for different sectors:

Farmers and food processors: Improved hygiene, packaging, and labeling increases product value.

Traders and cooperatives: Certification can unlock new markets.

Young entrepreneurs: Compliance enhances brand credibility.

Importers and manufacturers: Navigating SONCAP and MANCAP becomes easier.

“SON is not here to penalize, but to support. We are decentralizing services, enhancing digital access, and bringing assistance closer to the people through training, testing, and faster certification processes,” Ethan noted.

She also warned against the dangers of counterfeit goods.

“When one trader floods the market with fake products, it damages the reputation of genuine producers. Our enforcement is active, but we need the support and vigilance of the public,” she said.

In his presentation, resource person Mr. Lawal Ayanda stressed the importance of using certified Made-in-Nigeria products, particularly cables and wires.

“Nigerian-made cables are flame retardant and of high quality. Every genuine Nigerian cable bears the SON logo,” Ayanda stated.

The workshop was attended by representatives of key agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, NAFDAC, FRSC, Nigeria Immigration Service, and others.