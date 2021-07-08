By Gabriel Olawale

World class dental service provider, Smile360 Dental Specialists, has again emerged winner of the Dental Service Provider of the year after clinching the award five consecutive times.

The firm received the award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) ceremony, which was held on Friday June 26 this year at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In her reaction, the CEO and Medical Director of Smile360, Dr. Amy Shumbusho, lauded the NHEA, organisers of the awards, for recognising the importance of dentistry in the health sector.

She expressed further, “We thank our patients for trusting us and for impacting their lives. The award goes to everyone who works very hard in dentistry to make a difference.”

Having won this title from 2015 to 2019 and 2021, Shumbusho added that Smile360 Dental Specialist boasts of branches in Lagos and Abuja.

The CEO added, “We have a newly launched service, where patients can get their crowns within one appointment which would ordinarily take about four weeks to produce.”

For Shumbusho Smile360 stood out from the competition because it has the latest technology in dentistry that enables people seeking treatments abroad to get it locally.

“Any dental treatment you can do in Dubai, Turkey or London can now be done here in Nigeria. Every member of the team at Smile360 is extremely passionate and totally committed to creating wonderful smiles for all their patients,” says the CEO.

For the dental provider, its other qualities include having internationally trained doctors, and excellent customer service based on customers’ reviews. Hence, it looks forward to winning the NHEA Dental Service Provider Awards next year.

The award, powered by NHEA an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in partnership with Anadach group, is designed to celebrate and recognise the best individuals and organisations that have contributed in a remarkable manner to the improvement of the healthcare sector.

For the organisers, the awards is also to appreciate the rapid growth of the healthcare sector, and the capacity of individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.