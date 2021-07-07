By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna state and other security agents have rescued 26 of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist School and a female teacher on Monday, even as parents besieged the school premises where they organised a prayer session for Almighty God to intervene in the rescue mission.

An unspecified number of Students of the College were in the early hours of Monday, abducted when a number of bandits raided the school.

While confirming the rescue of the victims, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ,Muhammed Jalige, for the Commissioner of Police,.Umar Muri,said in a statement that “in the early hours of today Monday 5th July, 2021 at about 0143hrs the Command received a report that armed bandits in large number had gained access into Bethel Baptist Secondary School Kujuma in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.”

” They shot berserkly, overpowered the school’s security guards and made their way into the students hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest.”

“On the receipt of the unfortunate incident, a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy Operatives were immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt. “

“The Operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty six (26) students including a female teacher safely.”

“However, the rescue Operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned. Officers involved in the said operation are charged to ensure no stone is left unturned with a view to successfully accomplish the rescue mission since resources will be availed them without delay.”

“The Command is therefore encouraging parents not to be deterred by the recent bandits’ activities in the state targeting schools and learning institutions as strategic measures will be placed to forestall further occurrence of such dastardly act of criminality against innocent children.”

He said the Command was saddened by the incident and called on all stakeholders on security to unite particularly at this very critical time to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses.

