By Haruna Aliyu

The public relations officer of the Kebbi state command of the Nigeria security and civil defence corps Dsc Akeem B Adeyemi has said that, the state commandant Umar Musa Bala has ordered the immediate deployment of 2000 personnel across all the mosques in the 21 local governments including the state capital Birnin kebbi.Bala explained that, the purpose of the deployment is to ensure a hitch free sallah celebration in kebbi state, aside securing worship centers, the commandant said his personnel will as well ensure that criminals who may use the opportunity to steal vehicles of worshippers will be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.

He call on members of the public to cooperate with his personnel as they discharge their official dutie he added that,the command is battle ready in order to ensure the citizens of kebbi state across board are well secured ” ensuring the safety of human beings and property is the primary duties of the NSCDC and that we will sustain he said.

Bala who pledge to work with other security agencies in the state said he will remain steadfast in security matters in the state, he urged Muslims to use the festive period to foster unity and brotherhood.