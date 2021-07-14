.

…Recovers locally made pistol, charms

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two robbery suspects and recovered a locally made pistol and charms while robbing their victims at the Oshodi area of the state.

Men of the Rapid Response Team, RRS, intercepted the robbers who were riding on a motorcycle suspiciously in the early yesterday, while on patrol around Oshodi.

The two suspects, namely: Lekan Abdulateef, 23 and Tajudeen Sanusi, 24 were both indigenes of kwara State and residents of Ajegunle and Orile areas of Lagos respectively.

One of the suspects, Abdulateef, who was in possession of the pistol at the time of arrest, confessed to have bought the gun at the rate of N100,000 from a vendor.

He confessed further to have been using his pistol to rob motorists during traffic around Ojota to Maryland, 7up, China Town, Eko Bridge and Mile-2 axis.

The Commander RRS, Chief Superintendent of Police,CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, however, confirmed that the suspects have been transferred to the state police command for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP, Hakeem Odumosu.