By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the final list of successful candidates for the 2019 recruitment exercise for the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first of three batches for the Narcotic Assistant cadre.

It said, “All successful candidates are to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Saturday 17th July 2021”.

“The final list of successful candidates for the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre have been published on the Agencys website.

A statement by Femi Babafrmi, Director Media and Advocacy said, “All successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) are to report at NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos with the following: “Original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip, Four copies of 5 by 7 colour photograph without cap/hat, Writing materials to include biro, pencils, ruler, notebooks and file jacket, three pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes) and two pairs of white and black socks.

Others are “two pairs of pure black canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable), two white bedsheets and pillowcases, two black trousers and white long sleeve shirts, One blanket (grey or army green colour), two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears with shoes, Bucket, cutlasses and brooms to be purchased on arrival, some pocket money and toiletries, two black cloth facemasks.

“All successful candidates must at all times observe COVID-19 protocols. Successful candidates who fail to report by 6 pm on Tuesday 20 July 2021 will be disqualified.

“Successful candidates of the Narcotic Assistant cadre would be released in batches. The first 1000 successful candidates of the Narcotic Assistant cadre is the first of the Three (3) batches to be released. The remaining two (2) batches would be released subsequently.