



The Managing Partner of Principle Legal Consult Barrister Prada Uzodimma has reiterated her commitment towards providing financial sponsorship to selected indigenous Law School students across Nigeria.

Uzodimma also noted that “ as part of the corporate social responsibility of Principle Legal Consult, the managing partner launched the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (tagged #PUSG2021).

According to her, the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship grant is an educational philanthropic project initiated, sponsored, and facilitated annually by her.

“ Winners of this scholarship grant will have their Law School tuition fees fully catered for. There are no stringent requirements (such as being a first-class student); applicants are required to display a show of impassioned drive and determination towards becoming a lawyer.

“ The scheme is birthed from a passionate understanding of the financial inhibitions, which confront a sizable number of Nigeria Law School aspirants restricting them from attaining their aspirations, and is targeted at positively re-scripting these sad narratives by emitting rays of hope and succor through financial grants.

Recall that the scheme has been endorsed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, and the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“To continue advocating and raising awareness surrounding the issues that confront a lot of aspiring lawyers I went into partnership with Law Students Association Of Nigeria (LAWSAN) and launched an entrepreneurial support scheme for law students sometime in 2019.

“I also went into partnership with Legal Torch Initiative a dedicated and goal-driven community for law students in Nigeria”.