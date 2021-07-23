By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Towards smooth and peaceful local government elections in Ogun State tomorrow, the State Police Command said it has put in place elaborate security arrangements in collaboration with other sister security agencies.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi made the disclosure to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital added that this will ensure free, fair, and credible council polls in the state.

According to the Oyeyemi, the command has at various levels and fora met with the contesting political parties and their candidates and have been warned to eschew violence before, during, and after the elections.

The statement read, “the Command has directed all the Area commanders and DPOs to be on the alert in order to nip in the bud any violent act that may want to occur within their area”.

ALSO READ: 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Patriotic and economic lessons for Nigeria and Africa

“The command’s tactical teams, namely SWAT, Anti-kidnapping, Anti-cultism as well as PMF have been deployed to every nook and cranny of the state to ensure hitch-free local government election”.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has therefore appealed to party leaders to advise their supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, saying that anybody caught trying to disrupt the smooth conduct of the election will be made to feel the full weight of the law.

In the same vein, the Corps Commander, Ogun Amotekun Corps, CP David Akinremi, (rtd) has disclosed that the Corps will deploy 300 of its operatives to strategic locations throughout the state.

The Corps Commander said this became necessary in order to ensure peaceful conduct of the local government elections devoid of violence, political thuggery, and all act that could affect its smooth conduct and after the election.

Commander Akinremi added that some other operatives of the Corps would be engaged in intelligence gathering as well as intensive patrols alongside other sister agencies. He, therefore, warned anyone attempting to foment trouble during the polls to stay clear from the election venues, as the Corps is battle-ready to deal decisively with any act of violence.

ALSO READ: IGBOHO: Court orders DSS to produce 12 detained Yoruba activists July 29

According to him, “The Local Government Election in Ogun State is scheduled to hold throughout the twenty (20) Local Government of the State on Saturday, 24th July 2021. “Thus, it is sacrosanct that robust security is provided aimed at ensuring peaceful conduct of the election devoid of violence, political thuggery, and all acts that could affect its smooth conduct, during and after the election.

“The responsibility of providing adequate security during and after the polls, therefore, rests on all security agencies and other stakeholders as well as electorates themselves.

“To achieve this objective, the Corps will be deploying three hundred of its operatives to strategic locations throughout the State while others will be engaged in intelligence gathering as well as intensive patrols alongside with other sister agencies.

“The Corps Commander, CP David Akinremi (rtd), while admonishing electorates, politicians, and residents, in general, to shun any act of violence during and after the election, however, warned would-be trouble makers of the Corps readiness to deal decisively with any act of violence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria