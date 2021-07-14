By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The killing of two people on Tuesday night at Kum community in Riyom District, Riyom local government area of Plateau State has sparked a fresh protest as women and youths march to the headquarters of the local government to register their displeasure.

The community where the duo were killed is in Riyom town where many displaced persons are taking refuge after fleeing their ancestral homes due to incessant attacks and forceful taking over of their property by the aggressors in the local government area.

ALSO READ: Third-wave: Nigeria at high risk of surge in COVID cases – NCDC Boss

The protesters are asking that security personnel should vacate the area if they cannot stop the recurring attacks nor arrest and prosecute any suspect despite various sources revealing the identities of the attackers.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9 pm Tuesday, left one Titus John and Iliya Dalyop dead and the lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, said the deceased persons were ambushed and killed, alleging that the killing took place a few hours after the operatives of Operation Safe Haven withdrew themselves from the community.

ALSO READ: Ogun gov, Abiodun laments poor condition of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway

The latest incident is one among the series of attacks, killings, and destructions of crops ongoing on cultivated farmlands in Riyom and Bassa local government areas in the last few weeks. To draw governments’ attention to the ongoing enslavement by people they say are Fulani herdsmen, members of the affected communities went on a peaceful protest, blocking the major Abuja-Jos expressway, causing gridlock even in Jos, the state capital.

Former member of the State House of Assembly and former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Jugul appealed for calm, urging the people not to take laws into their hands.

Calm had however returned at the time of this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria