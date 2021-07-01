Peter Oboh disagrees with Buhari on restructuring

Ex-Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on his statement that there was nothing to restructure in Nigeria.

The boxing champion turned-pastor said this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that “when it has to do with the Nigeria I know, I disagree with the President.”

Peter Oboh said although he was a big fan and supporter of President Buhari, he refused to agree that there was nothing to restructure in the country.

According to Apostle Oboh, “I have been a big fan of Buhari even from childhood, when he, late Idiagbon and late Aikhomu ruled Nigeria for six months with an iron hand under the military rule.

“That was the period of greatest peace I experienced as a child because before they came in, violence was what was in vogue among the Nigerian youths.

“But on the recent statement that Nigeria does not need restructuring; I refuse to agree with him.

“With my experience as an ex-boxing champ and had the opportunity to travel many countries of the world, it is hard to believe that among the oil nations of the world, only Nigeria still look underdeveloped.

“Many Nigerians that even have jobs leave just as people without hope and job.

“Even in some houses today, such as in Ajegunle, over 50 people may have to queue every morning to use the toilet.

“This is despite the high chance of contacting toilet infection,” mourned the ex-boxing champion turned apostle, who is the Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry.

He said restructuring the country to make resource control more democratic will reduce poverty and raise Nigerians’ standard of living.

