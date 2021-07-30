Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iseyin, Oyo State (Seyi Leekan Sii), has called on the opposition to support Governor Seyi Makinde’s government towards lifting the state to greater heights.

The group, while declaring its support for Makinde’s second-term ambition, said no human force can stop the governor from clinching the second-term victory, come 2023.

The group, after their weekly meeting, headed by the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Muraina Siaba, and the Secretary, Mr. Olukokun Sefiu, the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Waheed Olaniyan in Iseyin, said the leadership of the party, led by Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, the Chairman of the party in the State and his executive members remained the pivotal point for the progress of PDP in Oyo State.

He said: “It is natural that people will gang up against a performing administration, especially when they think their selfish agenda has not been allowed to see the light of the day, but here is a Governor that has kept fate with the people in the core areas of primary healthcare, education, social welfare, and infrastructural development.”

“We, in Iseyin, can never forget him and we are ready to continue following him, for promises kept, parts of which are the completed Iseyin-Ibadan road, ongoing reconstruction of Iseyin-Oyo road, the establishment of LAUTECH Campus in Iseyin, and the soon-to-commence construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso road.”

“Go to the people and assess their minds, they are with Seyi Makinde, the workers are solidly behind him, youths are shouting his name and the elderly will are also praying, nothing will change the present set-up where they get their pension benefits and gratuities as at when due.”

“We want everyone to know that any camp against the leadership of the PDP in Oyo State today, as led by our performing Governor-Engr Seyi Makinde, the Chairman, Alhaji (Aare) Kunmi Mustapha-the Bobaselu of Iseyinland, is out to mislead the people, but it is a game that is dead, even before arrival, Seyi Makinde remains the party’s candidate come 2023, the Oyo State Governor beyond 2023 and our accredited leader, not only for Oyo State but for the whole of South West,” the former member of Oyo State House of Assembly said.

The group, ‘Seyi Leekan Sii’ called on the members of the party across the state to shun any attempt by individuals, who they said are bent on misleading the people of the State, to turn them against the moving train of development in Oyo State.

