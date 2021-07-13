

Actor and music artiste Price Thompson Iyamu popularly known as P Tee Money has been crushing 2021 with his new single ‘’Caterpillar,’’.

The singer is plunging into the extreme depths of supremely sensory sound and cool vibes to connect with all listeners all around the world as he busts his way straight onto charts and playlists.

It is genuinely entertaining; P Tee Money brings listeners confidently along with him into the hazy heart of sensationally stylistic Afro-beat/pop sound, in a full reveal of his extraordinary capabilities from the music to the mic.

Insightfully Innovative P Tee Money flexes a pure finesse in his craft and puts his skills to work on ‘’ Caterpillar, ‘coming out with results on his new single that speaks volumes on what he can achieve from both sides of studio boards.

Showing a combination 0f colourful modern-day sounds and attention to detail that is second to none – hook’s inspired creativity is producing undeniably addictive music that is destined to take him to greater heights, and his latest song ‘’ Caterpillar’’ is putting that into action.

Expertly combining his Afro-beat vibes with exciting infusions of wild effects and clever edits, ‘’Caterpillar’ confirms that the years of hard work that P Tee Money has thrown into refining his natural talents into sharpened skills is more than set to pay off, he is establishing an unbreakable legacy, and a lifetime making great music.

From the insatiably funky style of P Tee Money singing to the uniqueness of his vocals complementing the versatility of his music, ‘’Caterpillar’’ is complete proof that genuinely has everything it takes to establish his name permanently in the music world, even this early into his career.

By investing his heart and soul into every ticking minute and second, he is ensured bulletproof quality from the left to the right through music designed to resonate inside the minds, bodies and souls of everyone listening. ‘’Caterpillar’’ explores his gifted talent to generate expressive sound and charismatic cuts built to hold up strong over time, and also confirms that not only has P Tee Money hook made an instant impact o the music scene at large this year but that he has also got the x-factor in his style of music that will continually set him completely apart from the rest In all the right ways.

