Says only 2 patients are receiving treatment presently

By Chioma Obinna

The Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday dismissed social media report that the hospital’s Block B ward was full of COVID-19 patients, saying, it is a host of lies designed to unnecessarily alarm the public”

Reacting to the purported report, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof Chris Bode said: “The Lagos University Teaching Hospital totally denounces this message as false, untrue and wickedly fabricated merely to scare the unwary public.

In a press statement tagged: Re: Lagos in Trouble Now”, Bode who claimed it was the same false posting that was widely circulated in January 2021 said: The Statement reads: “The attention of LUTH Management has been drawn to the recirculating of fake news purporting that our Block B Wards have been reopened for Covid and the wards are full of COVID-19 patients

Non-emergencies are being turned back in LUTH

A host of other lies designed to unnecessarily alarm the public.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard it in its entirety.

“In fact, as of this morning, only two COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in LUTH.

“There is no shortage of Oxygen in our facility. We at LUTH are but a part of the Lagos State Response Team on COVID-19 and major announcements on the pandemic are made by the Office of the Honourable Commissioner of Health or the Executive Governor of the State.

“While appealing the public to disregard the said false news, it is pertinent to say that COVID-19 is not over and everyone should take all precautions to avoid catching it.

“Wearing of face masks, hand-washing, social distancing and avoidance of all unnecessary social gatherings are still essential to the control of this pandemic that has disrupted our social and business activities for the past 18 months.

“Lastly, we should all ensure that all eligible persons are vaccinated as it has proven to be life-saving and safe.”

