

By Shina Abubakar

After almost three months under lock and key, Osun State Government has reopened Inisa Central Mosque, in Odo-Otin local government area of the state.



The mosque was shut by the state government following loss of lives over disagreement on who emerged as the new Chief Imam of the town.



However, a statement signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Abdullahi Binuyo recently disclosed that the state government decided to reopen the mosque after peaceful resolution of the crisis that bedeviled the community



The statement reads, “The Government of the State of Osun wishes to announce its decision to reopen the Inisha Town Central Mosque, following the ongoing peaceful resolution of the crisis that plagued the community.



“The government had ordered an indefinite closure of the Mosque to prevent the possibilities of an intra-religious or communal crisis trailing the inability to choose its substantive Imam.



“But with this new directive, worshippers can now congregate at the Mosque for their Juma’at and Eid prayers.

“The government hopes that the community will justify the confidence reposed in it, to allow peace to continue to reign”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria