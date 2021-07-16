Opportunity for Early-Stage Startups: MAGIC Fund raises $30m

A global collective of founders backing founders across Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Southeast Asia with a $30 Million Fund.

Since MAGIC Fund launched in 2017, it has invested in 70 companies at pre-seed and seed stages globally including Retool, Novo, Payfazz, Mono and Bamboo. MAGIC Fund 2 will support early-stage startups globally, with funding between $100,000 and $300,000. The firm’s focus will be on Fintech, healthcare, Software as a Service (SaaS) and enterprise, women’s health, and developer tools.

MAGIC Fund has 12 founders who act as general partners and Its Africa-focused investments will be overseen by Kauffman Fellow and founder GP, Temi Marcella Awogboro, who is also a Partner in MAGIC’s investments in Healthcare, Fintech and female founders cohorts.

“Driven by my belief in the central role of technology in bridging the gap between emerging and developed nations. I have been privileged to operate at the intersection of healthcare, finance, technology. I am passionate about investing in and nurturing revolutionary companies that will emerge as today’s regional champions and tomorrow’s global challengers.” Awogboro said.

MAGIC Fund’s support for these startups will go beyond money. Each partner is able to provide value by leveraging their unique experience and network. guiding them through the discovery of product-market fit, facilitate introductions, and support with expansion into new regions, strategy, marketing, fundraising, and strategic hiring.

Magic Fund is accepting pitches from founders through their website.

