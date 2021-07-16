Oparanozie returns, Plumptre gets invite to Super Falcons

Desire Oparanozie has been recalled to the National Women’s Football team the Super Falcons after ‘kissing and making up’ with the Nigeria Football Federation.

The striker who has been absent since 2018 was among 26 players called by coach Randy Waldrum ahead of the Aisha Buhari Cup billed for September.

Her absence from the team caused a furor after it was alleged that it was because she spearheaded a protest by the Super Falcons players over unpaid bonuses after the 2019 World Cup. She was reported to have written an apology letter to the NFF.

Also called up to the Super Falcons was Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who last April expressed her desire to play for Nigeria. She was born to British parents but has Nigerian roots.

The Super Falcons are expected to train for a week in Austria for the maiden Aisha Buhari tournament, which will feature countries like Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, and Mali. The tournament will be hosted by Lagos State.

Super Falcons squad

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Patience Okeke (Bayelsa Queens); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Onyinyechi Zogg (FC Zurich, Switzerland); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash Reserves, USA); Megan Ashleigh (Leicester City, England); Josephine Ijeh (BK Hacken, Sweden)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Mowaninuola Dada (Watford FC, England)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega (Levante UD, Spain); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Ebere Orji (Sundsvall DFF, Sweden); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Lewes FC, England); Evelyn Ijeh (BK Hacken, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (FC Dijon, France)

