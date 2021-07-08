

Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun commissioned a borehole project in Odeda Local Government Area in Ogun Central Senatorial District on Wednesday.

The project, donated through his brainchild – Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, is located in Somorin, Obantoko and it came with two water tanks and a generator for the people.

It was the third water project commissioned by the revered humanitarian in less than a week, after Magboro and Mowe communities (both in Obafemi-Owode LG) got theirs last Friday.

Chief Aderinokun, during Wednesday’s event, emphasised on his commitment to continue supporting the people across Ogun Central Senatorial District and also provide better living conditions.

“This is not the end because I am here for everyone and it is my joy to see my people relieved of the hardship caused by this current government,” he said.

“We are also looking at other areas that we can help with, because we have completed 17 borehole projects now in six Local Government Areas.”

The real estate mogul was joined by 2019 Governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu as well other community leaders in Obantoko community in Odeda.

“I’m delighted to see how Olumide is making the people hopeful despite their current challenges,” Hon. Adebutu remarked.

” This is a good initiative that I will keep commending because as I am giving out free transformers to communities in Ogun State, my brother Olumide is also supporting with borehole projects for portable water.”

Chief Aderinokun, through his foundation, has led a number of developments in Ogun Central which include Free Fuel for okada riders across the six LGAs and also distribution of learning materials to students (Aderinokun Mathematics Stimulants).