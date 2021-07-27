Anita Singh is a 26-year-old bubbly, expressive, fun & charismatic individual, one of the most-talked about Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates so far.

Nini, as she is fondly called was born and brought up in Auchi, Edo state. She was the last housemate to be introduced into the Big Brother house (talk about saving the best for the last).

Nini is a very ambitious lady, an embodiment of strength, beauty, composure and has gotten people talking as a gold fish has no hiding place.

Nini graduated from the University of Abuja where she studied economics. Her love for fashion is incredible as she has always been keen on style. This love brought about the creation of Fashion Pub, a fashion brand which she plans to expand after the show

As a fun-loving and easy-going person, she believes that people can co-exist & benefit from each other in a peaceful environment which is a catalyst for growth. She is in the Big Brother house to showcase her amazing & eccentric personality and expects that the viewers will give her all the needed support to conquer the big stage and give her the opportunity to build a name which will represent the whole of Africa in good light.

The third child in a family of six, Nini loves dancing, cooking, eating, reading and watching movies.Her smile is captivating and can change the mood of an unhappy person.This shows Nini brings happiness

Due to her deep passion for fashion, her ambition is to create brand that will become an household name across Africa. She’s counting on everyone to make this happen as she believes that her peaceful nature will get her endeared to every viewer of the show, regardless of their ties.

Nini is definitely that gem that is ready and available to be tapped. There are indications she’ll blossom and become a full-fledged celebrity.