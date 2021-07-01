The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and cloudiness from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies to prevail over the North on Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States during the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over parts of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwara, Niger, Benue and Plateau States during the afternoon to evening hours.

“Isolated rains should prevail over the southern region affecting parts of Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River States in the morning,” it said.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Edo, Anambra, Ogun, Abia, Imo, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Lagos States during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the northern region on Friday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States later in the day.

“The North central region should be cloudy with intervals of sunshine and a good prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Benue, Nasarawa and the FCT during the morning hours.

“Widespread thunderstorms are expected across the North central region during the afternoon and evening hours. The inland cities should be predominantly cloudy.

“ Moderate rainfall is expected over some coastal states like Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the inland and coastal states.”

The agency envisaged thunderstorms to sweep across the northern region on Saturday during the early morning hours.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa and Bauchi States during the afternoon and evening hours.

It further anticipated cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine to prevail over the North central cities with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of the FCT and Niger State.

“Progressing into the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospects of few thunderstorms over the region. Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, moderate rainfall is anticipated across the region,” it said.

