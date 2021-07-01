The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and cloudiness from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies to prevail over the North on Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States during the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over parts of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwara, Niger, Benue and Plateau States during the afternoon to evening hours.

“Isolated rains should prevail over the southern region affecting parts of Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River States in the morning,” it said.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Edo, Anambra, Ogun, Abia, Imo, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Lagos States during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the northern region on Friday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba States in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States later in the day.

“The North central region should be cloudy with intervals of sunshine and a good prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Benue, Nasarawa and the FCT during the morning hours.

“Widespread thunderstorms are expected across the North central region during the afternoon and evening hours. The inland cities should be predominantly cloudy.

“ Moderate rainfall is expected over some coastal states like Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the inland and coastal states.”

The agency envisaged thunderstorms to sweep across the northern region on Saturday during the early morning hours.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa and Bauchi States during the afternoon and evening hours.

It further anticipated cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine to prevail over the North central cities with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of the FCT and Niger State.

“Progressing into the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospects of few thunderstorms over the region. Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, moderate rainfall is anticipated across the region,” it said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria