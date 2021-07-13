Hajj Savings Scheme to commence soon — NAHCON Chair

The Chairman, CEO of National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zhikrullah Hassan has reiterated the importance of proper information dissemination in the Hajj industry especially during the covid-19 pandemic which has inhibited the international pilgrims from performing Hajj two years running.


Alhaji Hassan stated this during a one-day seminar organized by the commission for Information Officers, Public Relation Officers, Spokespersons, and Heads of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Agencies/Boards/ Commissions at the Hajj House Abuja recently.

At the opening ceremony of the seminar titled: “Hajj, Communications and COVID-19 Pandemic”, NAHCON boss charged participants on deficient service delivery which is achieved by giving access to accurate, timely and relevant information.

“The theme of this event Hajj, communications and Covid-19 pandemic is among the topical issues of Interest in the field of Hajj today.

