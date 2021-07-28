NADDC boss, Boboye, others for auto journalists' workshop

Jelani Aliyu, Director-General of the National Automotive Design & Development Council, NADDC.

By Theodore Opara

All is set for this year’s edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, training/capacity building programme on Thursday, July 29, at Golden Tulip Hotel, along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Lagos.

With the current global automotive industry racing towards electric and gas as an alternative to petrol in vehicular movement, the theme of the programme is “Migration to Electric Vehicles and Gas-powered Vehicles; Opportunities & Challenges for Nigeria”.

The workshop will be declared open by Jelani Aliyu, Director-General of the National Automotive Design & Development Council, NADDC.

Also expected at training and capacity building programme as guest of honour is Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC.

Stakeholders supporting the event are the National Automotive Design & Development Council, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Coscharis Motors, Weststar, CFAO Motors, Autochek Africa, OMAA, Jet Systems, Kojo Motors (Yutong), and FRSC.

According to the event organisers, the one-day training programme is expected to educate Nigerians on what the global shift to electric and gas as an alternative to petrol is all about and the opportunities and challenges of such in the country.

At the event, local auto assemblers of electric vehicles and gas-powered vehicles are expected to give technical presentations of their operations with a look at the opportunities and challenges of producing such vehicles in the country.

Presentations will be made from Stallion Motors, assemblers of the Hyundai Kona electric vehicle in Lagos, OMAA Global, assemblers of the OMAA gas-powered range of buses at Igbo-Ukwu in Anambra State and Jet Systems Limited, assemblers of the JetMover range buses that run on electric power.

It would be recalled that Ford Motors South Africa, FMCSA, in collaboration with Coscharis Motors, its local franchisee, were the lead sponsors of the first and second editions held in 2016 and 2017, while Nissan Motors South Africa, NMSA, followed.

Vanguard News Nigeria