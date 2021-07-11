Former governorship candidate under the Labour Party in Osun State, Babatunde Loye, will be conferred with Balogun chieftain title.

At an epoch-making coronation ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 16, 2021, Loye will get the chieftaincy title conferred on him by the paramount ruler of Ila Orangun, Oba Abdul Wahab Olukayode Oyedotun Bibiire I.

Close checks revealed that the politician cum entrepreneur has largely empowered his community through his foundation, Babatunde Loye Foundation, which has a record of affecting many lives in Ila-Orangun, the entire state, and beyond.

Expressing his joy over the recognition, Loye, who spoke with newsmen, recently, said: “I feel very honoured with the chieftaincy title. It shows that the Kabiyesi and the people of Ila-Orangun appreciate all my contributions to the community.

“Secondly, l decided to accept the chieftain title, knowing fully well that this will bring me closer to the grassroots and provide more opportunities to make a significant impact on the people of Ila Orangun and it’s environs.”

Babatunde Loye had his primary education at the Polytechnic Staff Primary School, Ibadan. After which he proceeded to the International School in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He had his first degree in Management and Accounting from the prestigious University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, before sojourning in the United Kingdom since 2001 for more knowledge and broader experience.

Whilst in the UK, he worked with one of Britain’s foremost banks — Barclays — in the Corporate Banking Division. During that period, he pursued a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at the Canterbury Business School of the University of Kent. He broke into the formidable industry of insurance brokerage, climbing the corporate ladder to become a consultant of a reputably prestigious firm – the American Life Insurance Company. He later joined MetLife, in 2008, as a Business Manager and rose to become a Senior Manager, overseeing a team of 550 achievers – providing the leadership, recruitment, training and coaching needed to excel in the field of insurance brokerage.

In his career sojourn, Loye has received numerous awards which include: AIG 1st Place Award (Area Sales Manager) 2005, 2006, 2007; ALICO 1st Place UK Agency Award – 2009; Court of the Table Million Dollar Roundtable, Premier Association of Financial Professionals – 2011, 2012; MetLife Agency Award – 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014; An Honorary Award from the Nigeria High Commission UK – 2015; Business and Excellence Community Leader – 2015; A Letter of Commendation from the Presidency, Federal Republic of Nigeria – 2016.

Between 2013 and 2015, he was Assistant Social Secretary for the Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom-CANUK, a body responsible for coordinating the activities of all Nigerian groups in the UK, in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission.

In 2015, he was elected the Chairman of the Central Association of Nigerians in the UK-CANUK where he excelled in the areas of community engagement, fund mobilisation, youth engagements, and People Living with Disabilities.