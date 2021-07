Damilola Ogunsakin

Niyi, the sixth Housemate in Big Brother House, a former basketballer from Oyo State and a businessman who runs a fantasy game platform and event business in Cape Town, South Africa revealed he is happily married with a son but plans to tell his fellow housemates he is single.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/photos-faces-of-first-set-of-bbnaija-season-6-male-housemates/

With a little digging meet Niyi’s wife.