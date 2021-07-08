…says he is a visionary leader

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The Traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, High Chief Mike Ekayama Loyibo, Thursday, described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a visionary leader with the fear of God.

Loyibo who stated this while speaking with the Vanguard on the 62nd birthday anniversary of the Governor, said Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has taken development to the hinterland, connecting the riverine and rural communities to urban areas with good road networks.

While saying that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was sent by God to make life more meaningful for Deltans, he prayed God to continue to lead him in his resolve to improve the living standards of the people of the State through his people oriented policies and programmes.

The Traditional Prime Minister who spoke further, urged the people of the State to continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him finish strong.

“We are very satisfied with his performance in the last six years. He is one Governor who has made very deliberate effort to build roads, bridges and other infrastructures in the riverine areas, thereby giving the people a sense of belonging”, he said.

