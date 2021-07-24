By Esther Onyegbula

Some of the polling units within Otto Awori Local Council Development Area are having a difficult time as the card readers are malfunctioning and unable to recognize the fingerprints of voters who want to cast their votes.

For instance in Ward B unit 005 and unit 008 card reader failed. The have resulted to manual voting.

As at 9am few voters were at the polling unit.

At polling unit 008 Vertification began at about 9:46 Voting began at about 10am. At about 10:30am when Vanguard got to polling ward B unit 008, only three voters has voted as the card reader is malfunctioning. The card is not recognizing the voters fingerprints.

At ward B unit 006 and unit 007 the Lasiec officials came arroud 9am, card reader is functioning and voting has commenced in earnest. Election is peaceful.

Mrs Shitu Muyibat presiding officer, ward B Unit 021 explained that the card can only verify the details of voter but voters fingerprints are not recognized, voting is being done manually.

At Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Morogbo polling unit 010 Ward E. At about 11:29 am polling unit officials were just setting up and voting hasn’t commenced. Voters were waiting patiently to cast their vote while party agents watched.

