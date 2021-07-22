By Sylvester Kwentua

Fast rising Nigerian artist, KidoBlanko, has released his first professional E.P; “PURPLE the E.P”’. In a chat with Vanguard Entertainment, KidoBlanko, whose real name is Jason Igho, described his E.P, which according to him has 6 Classic Songs, as an expression of his journey of sleepless nights. He also revealed those he featured in the E.P.

“This E.P Means the World to me because it’s a Reflection of my Journey; a lot of Sleepless Nights and Prayers, because without GOD, none of this would be possible. I featured two Artists on this Body of Work and they are Charass and Benjamz. Benjamz produced the song we made together ‘Wake and Bake’, and Charass did the ‘Hook on Sunshine’. Both Classic Songs are sure to be two of your Favourites and I’m super excited that the world finally gets to Feel what’s been Cooking. Love and Light to Everyone, showing Love Out there #BlankoNation.” KidoBlanko said.

On why he feels he has a chance of hitting it big in music, KidoBlanko says. .’’My sounds are Top Notch and I am definitely destined for Greatness. I got the looks and also got Good songs and in the Show Business, those are essentials for Musicians.

KidoBlanko, who calls his fans and lovers of his Music ‘Blanko Nation’, is a Young versatile artist who is on his way to the Top. He has done songs with the likes of music legend, M.I Abaga, Tekno and recently got featured by Michael Blackson.

Vanguard News Nigeria