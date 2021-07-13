By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly has summoned the suspended chairman of the state Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado to appear before it on Wednesday.

The house in a letter signed by the Deputy Director Legal Services, Committee Secretary, Abdullahi A. Bature Dal said Rimingado is to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating a petition filed against him.

Recalled that the house had earlier suspended the embattled chairman for one month over alleged rejection of an accountant posted to his Commission by the office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Dal in the letter of invitation said, “I am directed to write and invite you to a meeting of the Ad-hoc committee investigating a complaint against you as the then chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission.

” The meeting is scheduled to take place at conference Hall of Kano State House of Assembly, on the 14th July 2021 by 12 noon prompt.

” Please, accept our warm regards on behalf of the chairman,” the letter however said.

Recall that Rimingado was engulfed in crisis for stepping on the toes of powers that be in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria