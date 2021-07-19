.

… El-Rufai, Akeredolu, Emefiele, Amaechi, others grace event

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno’s Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur was in Lagos on Saturday night during which he received Vanguard Newspapers’ highest category of award, which is Personality of the Year, 2020, jointly won by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and his counterpart, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The award which combined winners for years 2019 and 2020, was held at the Eko Hotel in Victoria Island amidst high attendance by top dignitaries that include political and business leaders as well as entertainment celebrities.

.

Kadafur left Abuja Saturday evening alongside the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Aliyu Betara, Commissioner of Trade and Industry, Lawan Kareto, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Bakari Ali Kotoko and Usman Shettima (Baana) who is the younger brother to Senator Kashim Shettima, all of whom returned to Abuja immediately after the event.

They had joined the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engineer Abdullahi Askira, member representing Magumeri, Audu Mustapha, Commissioner of Finance, Adamu Lawan, and Mai Kanuri of Lagos, who were there to support the Deputy Governor in honouring Professor Zulum.

Zulum’s award was presented to Deputy Governor Kadafur, by former Minister of Industry and one of Lagos’ most celebrated icons, Onikepo Olufunmike Akande, who chaired the award night.

.

Akande holds two National honours; she had served as President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and she is honorary life Vice-President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture.

While Zulum and Sanwo-Olu were joint winners of the 2020 personality of the year, businessman, Femi Otedola won the 2019 category.

The 2019 Vanguard Governors of the year awards jointly went to Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Malam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu received 2020 Businessman of the year award; Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele won 2020 Public Sector Icon of the year; while Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi got 2019 Public Sector Icon of the year award.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Dr Leemon Ikpea was 2019 Businessman of the year; President/CEO, Belemaoil Production Limited, Mr Jack-Rich Tein, Jnr was Entrepreneur of the year; Princess Rosemary Osula-Atu was Woman Entrepreneur of the year; and Managing Director/CEO, Sujimoto Construction, Mr Sijibomi Ogundele was Young Entrepreneur of the year.

.

18-lifetime achievement awards were presented to Elder statesman and First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi; Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; advertising guru, Biodun Shobanjo; international jurist, Justice Bola Ajibola; Juju music Maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi; Boardroom guru and technocrat, Alhaji Shehu Malami; and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar.

Others were Legal Icon, Chief Folake Solanke; former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah; erudite broadcaster, academic, and diplomat, Dr Christopher Kolade; Chartered Biologist, academic and thinker, Professor Anya O. Anya; Accountancy Czar and diplomat, Chief Arthur Mbanefo; and renowned journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Philanthropist and elder statesman, Dr Bode Olajumoke; Elderstatesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; Administrator and Philanthropist, Alhaji Mamman Daura; Academic, Professor Adenike Grange; and Educationist Chief Winifred Awosika.

Vanguard News Nigeria