By Adeola Badru

One of the top lawyers from Oyo State, Bolaji Agoro, shortlisted to become a Judge is dead.

The Igboho-born lawyer was reported to have slumped yesterday, while observing Ishai prayer and died in his chamber jointly managed by him and his younger brother who is also a lawyer and former member of the House of Representatives, Lanre Agoro.

He was said to have performed well at the screening for new judges and was awaiting his confirmation until he died.

Agoro’s death came less than four months after the death of Adetunji Gbadegesin, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice and eight months after the demise of the Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, Alhaja Fatima Badru.

Vanguard learnt that the trio of Badru, Gbadegesin and Agoro were top three shortlisted candidates for the position of judges in the state.

Vanguard further learnt that the Muslim community in the state, had in May, raised alarm over alleged plan to replace names of late Badru and Gbadegesin, two High Court Judge nominees who were Muslims with Christian nominees.

According to a letter they said, they addressed to the Chief Judge of Oyo State, who doubles as Chairman, Oyo State Judicial Service Commission, alleged that the state’s Attorney-General directed the withdrawal of names of the two nominees who are Muslims.

The remains of late Agoro have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at his Igboho’s home town yesterday.

