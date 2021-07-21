By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

A traditional ruler in Kaduna state, the Esu Chikun in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, Dr Danjuma Barde, is dead.

Journalists were told that he died on Tuesday night at the Nigerian Army 44 Hospital in Kaduna.

The first-class traditional ruler, died of an undisclosed ailment.

There was no official confirmation of the development for now, but visitors have been trooping into his the palace to commiserate with the Royal household.

Vanguard News Nigeria