There are lots of ways to make money online these days and more and more people are taking advantage of this fact. Today, it is easy to put your skills to good use online in order to create a successful startup or side project for a bit of extra income.

You don’t necessarily need to be an expert in your field to make money, as long as you have something useful or interesting to offer, you will be well on your way to creating a successful internet-based startup.

The following article will offer some ideas for potentially profitable internet-based startups that you could consider taking on yourself. This article will cover a whole range of ventures that, depending on your skillset and ambitions, could be just the thing for you to get started on.

Start an Online Casino

One possible internet-based startup that could be potentially profitable is an online casino. Starting online may sound difficult and it definitely can be if you don’t know where to start. However, there are platforms that you can reach out to that will sort out all of the background sides of things.

If the branding and promotion side of things is all you want to do, that is entirely possible. For more ideas on starting your own online casino, you can read here for inspiration.

Graphic Design

On the subject of creative design and branding, starting a graphic design business or freelancing career online in 2021 is as accessible as ever. You don’t need any certificate in order to turn your hobby into money, as long as you have demonstrable skills that can provide something that someone may want to purchase you’re all but set.

Websites where you can sell your skills such as Fiverr are an ideal platform to get yourself noticed by potential clients. There is no limit to what you can design and provide as long as there is a demand for it. This can range from logo design to social media kits, or even fashion designs.

Content Writing

If you’re creative in a bit of a different way, you can potentially make money via content writing. Getting started can be tough but once you find a set of reliable clients, content writing can be a regular pursuit that brings in a decent wage.

You don’t necessarily need to be an expert in your field to be a successful content writer either. As long as you are a competent researcher, you can cover virtually any topic to help meet the briefs of your various clients.

There are lots of platforms where projects are advertised for prospective writers as well as job boards asking for a range of different writers. Don’t worry too much about a lack of experience. There is nothing stopping you from creating your own sample pieces and slowly building up your portfolio.

Blog Writing

On the subject of writing, there is the opportunity to start a blog that can function as a startup and bring in some money. Whatever your interest whether it be fine dining or photography, there is a niche out there waiting to be explored.

Writing passionately about your chosen subject is half the battle and if you can start to build a following then you can convert that into cold hard cash. Traffic on your blog is a good starting point to get advertising money but that can be potentially expanded to merchandise if you have a particularly sellable brand.

Social Media Influencer

Speaking of generating traffic, social media influencers are a fairly new concept but they are certainly doing well for themselves in the modern world. Building a following is easier said than done but if you already have a bit of a following on a site like Twitter or Instagram, then you could potentially turn that into a startup for yourself.

Advertisers pay social media influencers handsomely to advertise their products on social media platforms. The more followers you have the more advertisers are likely to pay.

YouTube Personality

A similar sort of potential career is becoming a YouTuber. Unlike an influencer, this does require a bit more in the way of content production which can and likely will be time-consuming. However, like social media influencers, advertisers will also pay well for popular personalities with lots of subscribers.

The content you produce is up to you and there is virtually no limit on what you can do. Anything from social commentary to music production or makeup tutorials can eventually land you a huge audience. Income can be generated from views, brand deals, merch sales, and more.

Streamer

Also related to being a YouTube personality is starting a streaming channel on a popular platform like Twitch. Streamers tend to focus on video games and earn money through pledges and views. They can also profit from building a dedicated audience and striking brand deals as a result. Furthermore, merch can be sold to add a bit of extra income.

Tutor/Advisor

If you’re an expert in any specific field, you can take that expertise and use it to make money online. Using video calls is a great way to add a bit of added value to your business and can help improve the learning experience.

Teaching languages and yoga classes are two of the most popular choices when it comes to online lessons. If you’re fluent in multiple languages you can easily turn that skill into money via a platform like Fiverr.

Clothing E-Commerce Website

Our final suggestion for a startup that can earn you a bit of extra money is starting an e-commerce website, specifically a clothing one. If you are a creative person who knows how to design clothes, you could team up with a manufacturer to produce your own clothes and sell them online.

This could be something a simple as graphics for t-shirts and hoodies or could be as complex and manufacturing your own range of streetwear and trainers.