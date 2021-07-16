NIS chief, Mohammed Babandede

Mr Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned officers and men of the Service against compromising the security of the country.

Babandede, represented by the Assistant Comptroller General, Zone C, Mr Tijjani Ingawa, gave the warning at the 2021 SERVICOM Anti-corruption and transparency unit sensitisation on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said that the Service would not hesitate to deal with erring officers found to be engaged in corrupt tendencies against the state.

According to him, compromising security is an act of sabotage against the country, adding that it was expected of every public servant, NIS inclusive to be highly transparent in the pursuit of their duties.

The immigration boss warned officers to desist from taking bribe or face severe sanctions.

“This country cannot progress when we take corruption as an issue in our life. Unless we remove it, we will not get success and I don’t see a disciplined force in you.

“We cannot allow our country to go down because of useless forces. If law enforcement continues to collect bribes to compromise work, this country will be compromised.

“It is a change mantra, you either serve right or disengage and give others chance to serve right, because we are looking to zero tolerance on corruption,” he said.

Babandede, however, urged officers and men of the Service to be steadfast and diligent in discharging their duties.

Vanguard News Nigeria