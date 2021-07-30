By Arogbonlo Israel

Fresh details have emerged on the allegation levied against Nigeria’s celebrated police chief, Abba Kyari before a district court in the United States of America.

Vanguard had earlier reported how embattled Nigerian socialite, popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi was quoted by the US court of bribing Kyari to arrest a co-fraudster in a whopping $1.1m deal.

Mr Kyari in a statement issued on Thursday, denied the allegation, saying he did not demand any money from Hushpuppi. He, however, said he introduced the accused to a cloth seller whom Hushpuppi paid about N300,000.

In Kyari’s defence, he never demanded for a dime from Hushpuppi, admitting his focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

But in a US court document seen by Vanguard, it was revealed that Kyari allegedly sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment.

“On January 20, 2020, defendant Kyari sent an electronic message to UICC Abbas containing the account information for a bank account at a Nigerian bank in the name of a person other than defendant KYARI himself, where UICC Abbas was direct payment for the arrest and imprisonment of defendant VINCENT,” the US court document reveal in part.

Hushpuppi, before his arrest, is popular for flaunting his luxury lifestyle, appearing in private jets, luxury cars, wearing designer outfits, and expensive wristwatches.

Vanguard News Nigeria