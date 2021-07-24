…vows to hold awareness rallies

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Some concerned Nigerians under the aegis of Africa’s New Dawn, has said it will hold awareness rallies to rid Nigerians and the international community of any plot to sabotage the Buhari-led-administration.

The group said it is aware of the plot by disgruntled elements hiding under the nomenclature of activism to perpetrate a divide in the country and circumvent the present administration purposely for their selfish interest.

Its National Coordinator Iheckukwu Chima, while announcing the group’s plan to hold an awareness rally tagged “One Love, One Nation, One President”, at a press briefing in Abuja, noted that the rally seeks to foster unity and has nothing to do with President Muhammad Buhari, but to ensure Nigeria’s stability.

Hs also pledged to hold awareness rallies across the 36 states of the Federation, as well as some international countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada.

According to him, “The plans of these mischief makers are to engineer hate and acrimony which will transmute to anarchy which will give rise to a national embarrassment. To make the country ungovernable for the present administration.

“But this evil mission against Nigeria must and will be upset by this brilliant effort we have put together to tour across Nigeria and the rest of the world, to correct the ill perception and let all Nigerians know that it is only One Love that will keep us strong together.

“One Nation that will protect all of us and give our unborn generation a formidable identity among the comity of nations and it is only One President that the constitution allows to led this country for two terms of four years.”

He reiterated that the project: “One Love, One Nation, One President” is not about President Muhammadu Buhari, but that “It is about Nigeria and its stability, it is about Nigeria and our generation, is about Nigeria as a platform on which we all require to operate upon.

“We cannot allow unpatriotic elements to destroy our national platform which we have pledged to remain faithful, loyal and honest to, and serve with all our strength.

“Nigeria is the platform in which Africa as a continent is identified and reckoned with on the global stage, if Nigeria as a platform is removed from Africa, then Africa will have identity problem globally.”

He stressed that “One Love, One Nation, One President, Awareness Rally will penetrate every section of Nigeria in the language the understand to wash off every cynical messages conveyed by fifth columnist who are bent on making Nigerians and the international community to lose faith in Nigeria.

“We will heal the battered image that enemies of Nigeria have concocted to misrepresent this country internationally.”

Vanguard News Nigeria