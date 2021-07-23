Blazing star, Golbe Nwigwe has outshined two others, to emerge winner of the 2021 Face of La Mode competition recently held in Lagos.

A statement, Monday, from the Event Organiser, Publisher, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige, revealed that Esther Dominic and Nonye Onwuasoanya also emerged as the first and second runner up respectively.

For the past one month, La Mode Magazine has been on the search for who will become the second Face of La Mode, with an online contest that sought to promote and shine the light on true African Beauty.

The competition saw thousands of astonishingly beautiful ladies from around the country apply, with over 20 of them qualifying to the next phase of the competition proper, to battle it out for who will emerge as the second Face of La Mode, and become the next face of African Beauty.

The competition which ended on Sunday midnight, July 18, saw Nwigwe emerge as the 2021 Face of La Mode, and going home with the winning price of N500, 000, a cover feature on the Beauty edition of La Mode magazine, and other deals, including special recognition award at the La Mode Magazine Green October Event 2020, ‘Face of La Mode award recognition’.

“The winners will also feature on top National Newspapers and Media Outlets across the country, and so much more. The first Runner up won N300, 000, and would get a feature spread on La Mode Magazine.

“While the second runner up went home with N200, 000, and special recognition award at the Green October Event 2021, and also a feature spread on La Mode Magazine Special recognition award at the Green October Event 2021.”

La Mode Magazine is an award-winning monthly publication established in 2011, by Mrs. Sandra Odige. The Magazine brand is known for its innovative and creative initiatives and style of publishing.

We have published over 60 editions with top notable personalities and celebrities of all works of life. “You can get more information about the magazine and competition on www.lamodespot.com.”