By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN-KEBBI

Kebbi State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, Yusuf Aliyu Haruna Kiru, has said his operatives on routine patrol on the highways and cities have arrested an underage driver in Birnin Kebbi along Haliru Abdu Roundabout, driving a commercial car selling sachet water.

Kiru, who didn’t give the name of the boy for security reasons, said the car had been impounded by the State Command of the FRSC and the boy was fined according to his offence, while his vehicle remains in custody till after further investigation.

Haruna warned parents to desist from giving vehicles to their underage children, saying “minors driving on our roads contribute to car crashes because of their low mental state.”

He reiterated his command’s resolve to arrest any underage driver or unruly drivers plying the roads in and outside the state capital.

In a similar development, the sector commander said in the just concluded ‘Operation show your driver’s licence’ his personnel have recorded a huge success as scores of unlicensed vehicles were impounded and fined accordingly.

He explained that the operation forced motorists to acquire licences and those who abandoned theirs at the licences office rushed to collect them, while compelling others to renew their licences.

He urged roads users to continue to obtain licences even after the operation, which was nationwide.

“Do not wait till the corps comes after you or until operations. Renew your licence when it’s due,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria