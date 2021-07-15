Turkey commemorates on Thursday the fifth anniversary of an abortive coup by a military faction, with events planned across the country, including in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

Parliament plans to stage memorial events, and later in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to address guests, including families of the victims, at the presidential palace.

During the night, a “democracy vigil” is to be held in parliament until a wreath-laying ceremony around the moment the building was attacked, the culmination of the day’s commemorations, according to state news agency Anadolu.

On the night of July 15, 2016, putschists and security forces loyal to the government clashed across the country, including in Istanbul and Ankara. More than 250 were officially reported dead and more than 2,000 were injured.

Ankara blames the US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen for orchestrating the abortive putsch and has designated his movement as a terrorist group.

The cleric, an ally-turned-foe of Erdogan, denies the charges.

Tens of thousands have been arrested in Turkey after the coup attempt while more than 100,000 civil servants were fired. More than 23,000 of those purged were from the armed forces, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

Erdogan vowed on on Wednesday that his government will pursue Gulen loyalists “inside and outside Turkey … until the last member is neutralized,” in an address in parliament.

After the attempted coup, the government imposed a state of emergency that lasted until July 2018. During that time, Erdogan was able to bypass parliament with decrees.

The opposition parties accuse Erdogan of using the post-coup attempt period to consolidate authoritarian rule.

Erdogan clinched his authority with a switch to an executive presidency in 2017.

