.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Tragedy struck again in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West council area of Ondo state as two persons drowned in a river.

This is coming barely a week after two motorcyclists were swept away by flood from torrential rain in the Oka area of the town.

An eyewitness identified the two victims, a fisherman, God’sTime James aged 34 and a labourer, Boluwaji Akinade, aged 35.

They reportedly drowned at Arigba river behind Saint Andrews Grammar School, along Sir Olabanji Akingbule road, Arigbabola street, Ondo at about 6.30 am on Thursday.

Vanguard was told that the fisherman had gone to the river bank to fish while the labourer also went to the river to pack sands.

Their lifeless bodies were later recovered by local divers invited by the people in the area.

Sources hinted that the fisherman was standing by the river bank to catch fish while the labourer was equally packing sand to sell when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The fisherman who reportedly started sinking raised alarm and the labourer who was nearly rushed to rescue him but instead also fell into the river and they both drowned.

An eyewitness, Christianah Olugbenga said: “One of the victims was fishing in the river and the other one was packed sand at the other side of the river.

“The one fishing started sinking into the river and shouted for help. The other victim rushed there to save him. But in the process of trying to rescue him, he too drowned in the river.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the President, Ekimogun Youths Connect, Famakinwa Lucas said:” Very early this morning, I received a call that two of our youths drowned in Arigba river.

” We immediately moved to the place and made efforts to rescue them. But unfortunately, they were both dead before they could be rescued. Several leaders and government agencies have visited us here.

“Preparations are on to bury them as soon as possible.”

Famakinwa advised parents to stop their children from going to the river to catch fish and also called on adults who usually pack sand from the river to desist from coming there to forestall future occurrences.

The council chairman, of Ondo West Local Government, Mr Ebenezer Akinsulire who visited the scene of the tragedy, condoled with the people who have lost their loved ones to the unfortunate incident.

Akinsulire assured the people that steps would be taken to forestall such incidents from happening again.

He added that the appropriate quarters would be informed of the tragedy caused in the town as a result of incessant flooding in the town.

Vanguard News Nigeria