By Cynthia Alo

FinTrak Software has introduced software to enable financial institutions to drive productivity among staff in the organisations.

According to a statement by the tech firm, the software allows performance reports to be accessible through mobile devices either in smartphones or tablets thereby aiding executives that are working from home or remotely to increase productivity in their organisations.

The statement also noted that in the last decade, banks simply relied on monthly financial statements, balance sheets, income statements, branch revenue and expense reports as the only measurements of performance.

It further claimed that in the era of increased financial sector regulation and advanced technology adoptions that impact customers and revenue, more and more data are available as of today, adding that businesses are now taking a more rigorous, in-depth approach to managing corporate performance.

The statement hinted that the Fintrak Enterprise Performance Insight (PI- 360®) solution framework enables pervasive operational and financial performance management across an entire business.

The statement added that with FinTrak, Banks can create a true culture of visibility, accountability, and performance enhancement with our performance management solution.

The statement remarked that the PI- 360 reporting tool facilitates organisations to make quick strategic and tactical business decisions that would increase productivity in the long run.

It maintained that the new FinTrak PI-360, is a robust business intelligence (BI) solution, that enables organisations to gain a deeper level of insight, flexibility and scalability to grow.

Vanguard News Nigeria