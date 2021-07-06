Exposure programme for Eagles B will continue — Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick

The plan of the Nigeria Football Federation to get the Super Eagles B exposed to high grade international games to improve their level of confidence and aptitude remains in place, despite the defeat by Mexico’s ‘A’ Team in Los Angeles on Saturday, President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated.

Pinnick, also a Member of the FIFA Council, has also counseled the players to discountenance the high-score defeat and rather take to heart the great lessons of the encounter, while embracing the fact that they need such games to come to great stead and be able to compete creditably at international level.

“There is nothing that has happened here that will discourage us from pushing ahead with the plan we have for the team,” Pinnick said after the match watched by an impressive 53,258 spectators inside the LA Coliseum in the State of California.

“Our programme to get the team to a higher level through regular exposure to the toughest games possible will continue apace.

“I believe the players gave their best in the encounter, and the result could have been different if we didn’t concede those early goals and we took our chances that came immediately after. The difference was in greater experience and much more exposure, and nothing stops our boys from standing up to the Mexicans with a number of games under their belts in the next few months.”

Star –studded El Tri mined immense psychological advantage from scoring two goals in the opening four minutes as Nigeria’s defenders were still settling into the encounter. Livewire Anayo Iwuala muffed an opportunity and tripped on another, and El Tri went ahead to score two second half goals to wrap up the tie.

“I am strongly of the belief that the players should be commended for their efforts in the game. They did not just lie down to slaughtered. They put up a fight and were only unlucky.

“We will go ahead and deliver on the programme we have for them to be a much stronger team, as we look forward to the next African Nations Championship.”

