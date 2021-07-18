By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon & Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Minister of Industries, Dr Nike Akande; Ondo State Governor, Alakunrin, Rotimi Akeredolu and others, yesterday, heaped plaudits on Vanguard, saying its annual personality of the year awards have helped to raise hope for Nigeria.

According to them, celebrating and honouring role models based on merit have gone a long way in boosting nation-building efforts.

They spoke at the Vanguard Personality of the year Award 2019 and 2020 held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Held in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in a charged atmosphere, the event, which had all the 32 recipients attending or sending high profile representatives lived up to its billing.

Dr Akande, who chaired the event, thanked Vanguard Publisher, Mr Uncle Sam and Vanguard for giving women a pride of place.

“I congratulate the Vanguard Newspapers for their consistency in the organisation of the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards.

“This award ceremony stands out in profile and reputation as one of the leading ceremonies in the country. It is untainted and merit-based.”

“Let me also appreciate the Vanguard Newspapers for recognising our eminent and corporate organisations for their contributions to the growth and development of our dear country.

“There is great value in appreciating the performance. It provides a great impetus for awardees to do even more.

“The individuals who are being honoured tonight are heroes and living legends who have proven their mettle over the years to be advocates of Vanguard’s Motto ‘Towards a better life for the people.’

“Vanguard Award is very credible, untainted, no solicitation, not an honour for sale, it is purely on merit and I was also a proud recipient of this Award in 2016.”

