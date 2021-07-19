.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Vanguard’s man of the year, Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has announced N50 million, 5,000 bags of rice and 5,000 gallons of cooking oil to members of Civilian JTF and hunters.

Zulum while addressing leaders of the volunteer security groups in Maiduguri on Monday, said he invited them to appreciate the personal sacrifices made to complement security agencies in the state.

“Let me convey my deep appreciation to members of CJTF and hunters for complementing the efforts of security agencies in the state. I call you to extend my appreciation for your efforts in repositioning the security of the state,” he stated.

He said the money was support for all the CJTF members and hunters to celebrate Eid Kabir with their families.

He however noted that no amount of money could pay for the sacrifices made by the volunteers to bring relative peace to the state.

CJTF Chairman, Baba Lawan thanked the governor for the gesture and assured of their continuous dedication to their volunteer security watch.

Vanguard News Nigeria