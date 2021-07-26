.

…targets 15,000 households

By Steve Oko, Aba

The era of outrageous estimated electricity bills in Abia State may soon be over as the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has commenced installation of free pre-paid electricity meters in the state.

EEDC Network Manager, Mr Ozoezeh Onyebuchi, who confirmed this said “between 10,000 and 15,000 households are targeted before the end of 2021”.

He said that the installation would be in phases.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Sam Onuigbo, has lauded EEDC for the exercise which he claimed, was in response to his pressure on the company.

Onuigbo in a statement said he had on April 30, 2021, written to the Managing Director of the EEDC through the Chairman House Committee on Power, complaining that “the EEDC’s distribution of meters in the South East left Abia State out and requested that this anomaly be corrected.”

The lawmaker said that on the strength of that letter, the Chairman House Committee on Power, Hon. Engineer Magaji Da’u Aliyu wrote to the EEDC on May 20, 2021, urging it to immediately extend the distribution of meters to Abia State.

This, according to the lawmaker is to enhance accountable services while eliminating the phenomenon of estimated billings.

Onuigbo urged EEDC to ensure equitable distribution of the pre-paid meters so that no household would be shortchanged.

There has been public outcry over outrageous electricity bills based on the estimated billing system by the power distribution company.

Electricity consumers in the state have also complained bitterly over irregular power supply which is taking a toll on economic activities and social life in the state.