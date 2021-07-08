By Prince Okafor

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has suspended the operations of its task force team monitoring activities of the nation’s downstream sector.

This is coming barely 72 hours after the team was constituted by the regulator.

Vanguard gathered that part of the move was in line with the regulator’s drive of enhancing business productivity and opportunities.

Reacting to the move, the Zonal Operations Controller for Lagos, Ayorinde Cardoso, stated that, the department had separate intervention meetings with Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“After the meeting, we agreed to suspend the operations of the task force team and gave a three months window for the renewal and regularisation of operating licences within the Zone in line with the Department’s drive of being business enabler and opportunity house.

“On the 2 days exercise a total of 380 stations were visited, 140 filling stations were sealed and 27 Gas Plant were sealed,” Cardoso added.

The government agency is clamping down on oil and gas companies that haven’t met its safety regulations or operating without regular-backed license.

Cardoso said they lack prerequisite approval and were operating at unapproved locations in the state, hence, the shutdown of their operation.

Vanguard News Nigeria