The Warri Consultative Forum(WCF) has cautioned politicians from Delta South Senatorial District against limiting the agitation for positions within the yet to be constituted Niger Delta Development Commission board NDDC to a party affair, noting that development of the region should be the priority

Secretary of WCF Mr. Amaechi Ogbonna made this disclosure yesterday in Warri during an interview with journalists.

According to him “ our attention has been drawn to various publications and counter publications in National dailies regarding federal allocation of positions in the senatorial district.

“We urged all party faithful to be fair in their demands, considering the effect of oil pollution and environmental degradation, the people from core oil-producing communities suffer daily.

“Development of the region should be the major goal of everybody in respective of party’s differences.

“Competent and resourceful Persons from core oil and gas producing communities should be considered for the NDDC board and party affiliations should be played down for the interest of development and peace in the State”.